Hazard and Co. sink Saints

Chelsea kept up their impressive winning run with a 3-0 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton 0 Chelsea 3

Hazard on target on 30′

Barkley scores on 57′

Morata nets on 90+3′

Match summary

Ross Barkley’s resurgence under Maurizio Sarri continued as he created the opening goal for Eden Hazard after half-an-hour before scoring himself in the second half.

Alvaro Morata scored for the second week running with his late goal off the bench.

Match report

It was a lively start from the away side with Saints stopper Alex McCarthy getting a few early touches, first from a Hazard cross, and just ahead of David Luiz from an early corner, that he tipped away.

Maya Yoshida was then on hand to block a Willian effort after some powerful running from Hazard to set up the chance, as Ross Barkley curled a 25-yard effort well wide of the target.

Chelsea were pegging the Saints back and took their six corner after just 22 minutes, but the chance only led to a counter-attack. Nathan Redmond broke quickly down the left and fed Danny Ings, who crossed for Mario Lemina at the back post, where Marcus Alonso was on hand to clear.

Kepa calmly held onto a Manolo Gabbiadini effort from range before Ings somehow spooned over the bar from three yards out as he stretched to reach a Ryan Bertrand ball.

The miss proved to be costly as Hazard fired Chelsea ahead just a few minutes later. He tucked home expertly after being played in on goal by a super pass from Barkley.

Redmond set up Gabbiadini for a half chance that was an easy take for Kepa, before Hazard and Alonso both went close ahead of the half-time break.

Chelsea began the second half spreading play well, and Willian testing McCarthy with a curler from 20 yards.

Southampton though were still looking to open up their opponents, and Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg picked out Bertrand with a superb cross-field ball, but his first-time effort flew well over the bar.

Ings then fired in at Kepa after creating space for a shot, following a gut-busting run down the left from Redmond.

The Saints were starting to really threaten but it was Chelsea to score next, through Barkley on 57 minutes, as he bundled home from close range after a free-kick chipped towards the back post that was fired back across by Giroud.

Luiz did well to get ahead of Hojbjerg as he looked to let rip, as the home side looked for a response, and Redmond so nearly pulled a goal back with a thunderous effort from 30 yards that hit the woodwork after a slight touch from Kepa.

McCarthy briefly stopped Alvaro Morata from adding a third late on, before Kepa was again called into action to palm an Ings effort from range over his goal.

But it was Morata with the final say as he lifted over the onrushing McCarthy after being played in by an excellent throughball from Hazard.