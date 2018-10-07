Mourinho reveals reassuring text from board member

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he received a text from a Red Devils board member reassuring him that his job was safe.

This despite a Daily Mirror report which claimed that Mourinho was set to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

As it turned out, the Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to win Saturday’s game 3-2. What that means for Mourinho’s future remains to be seen, but a Manchester United spokesperson had already insisted that the Mirror report was “nonsense” before kick-off.

"You can win, you can lose, but that dignity must always be there." Jose reacts to today's victory over Newcastle. #MUFC #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/zuJPhzySD3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 6 October 2018

“If I hadn’t had an SMS from my board not to read (the papers), I would have been convinced too,” Mourinho told talkSport of the sack rumours.

United sit eighth in the league following their victory over the Magpies, six points behind Manchester City and Liverpool, who will face off in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday.