Klopp: Guardiola is the world’s best

Ahead of Liverpool’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp has hailed his opponent, Pep Guardiola, as the world’s best manager.

Klopp and Guardiola have a rivalry which dates back to the former’s time at Borussia Dortmund and the latter’s at FC Bayern München. However, the German has revealed that he is a fan of the former Barcelona boss’s work.

“I’ve said it a few times, that if we couldn’t be champions last season then Manchester City are very welcome,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“They had an outstanding season, I respect it a lot — I love it, actually. Watching them is really good.”

M A T C H D A Y 🔴🔵 🔙 home for @premierleague action. pic.twitter.com/BHDx4BzEuo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 7 October 2018

The Liverpool boss has beaten Guardiola eight times — more than any other manager — but this does not detract from the respect he has for him.

“My respect for Pep Guardiola couldn’t be bigger, he is the world’s best manager and that makes it so difficult, but so exciting to play his teams,” said Klopp.

“I have a really good relationship with Pep. A few times before these games, you say a few things and then realise obviously it could have been misunderstood, but then it’s really important to say I really like and respect Pep and his staff.”

However, when Liverpool host City at Anfield on Sunday in a 15h30 GMT kick-off, there will be no room for pleasantries.

The teams currently sit level at the top of the table with 19 points from seven games. Chelsea, who have 17 from seven, will play Southampton directly before the clash.