Mourinho explains Pogba shift

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained why he moved Paul Pogba into a deeper role during Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The Frenchman appeared to be playing as a centre-back during the second half of Saturday’s game at Old Trafford, but Mourinho has revealed that he merely pushed him deeper so that he could play the ball out from the back.

“He didn’t play centre-back,” the Portuguese manager explained.

“He was playing with [Nemanja] Matic in front of [Chris] Smalling because we need some technical quality to bring the ball from the back and the way to have some technical quality to bring the ball from the back was to play Paul and Matic there.”

Think you can handle the drama from #MUNNEW all over again? 😅 📲 Click below to download our free #MUFC official app now to relive the best bits! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 6 October 2018

The shift appeared to work for Mourinho as United came back from 2-0 down to secure the three points, with Pogba providing the assist for Anthony Martial’s equaliser.

United now sit eighth in the Premier League, six points behind joint leaders Liverpool and Manchester City, who will play each other on Sunday.