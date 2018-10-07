Are AFC Bournemouth capable of reaching Europe?

AFC Bournemouth have been a big surprise this 2018-19 Premier League campaign and now that they’re sitting fifth in the table, they could possibly be one of the English clubs to feature in Europe next year. We take a look into their meteoric rise and look whether they have what it takes to complete the mission.

When they arrived to the top flight in the 2015-16 campaign, few would have predicted that they would be around at this time and they’ve defied the odds and are still in the Premier League.

Since taking charge at Bournemouth, Eddie Howe has been impressive and has earned a lot of respect from peers. After a stint with Burnley, he believes he is back home with Bournemouth. He was at the helm when the team won their first-ever promotion to the top flight. It may have taken some time for them to finally be noticed, but he seems to be finally delivering on their objectives.

In their first EPL season, Bournemouth finished 16th and narrowly avoided relegation. Their football was not very attractive, but given their first crack at the Premier League, it was understandable.

Howe knew what he had to do and it resulted in him building a strong defence which is a prerequisite for Premier League survival. It took time as the first two seasons resulted in 67 conceded goals apiece, but they improved by finishing ninth and people have now taken notice of the Cherries.

Noting defence as Howe’s focus, the team showed signs of improvement. With their achievement of finishing on the top half of the table, many believed that they would be happy to achieve such a feat. They also pulled in big wins like a 4-3 victory over Liverpool. Some now thought it was time for Howe to focus on the attack, but the gaffer had other plans. He signed former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake for 20 million pounds and Levante holding midfielder Jefferson Lerma for a club record fee.



In the 2017-18 campaign, where they finished 12th in the league, the team still had good performances, with a famous 3-0 victory over Antonio Conte’s Chelsea as one of the noteworthy accomplishments. This, along with the Liverpool win, proves time and again that they are ready to go toe to toe with big teams.

One of the things to note is that Bournemouth always try to retain the core of their first team players. The likes of Steve Cook, Simon Francis, Junior Stanislas, Joshua King and Callum Wilson have gone through highs and lows for the club. Despite a lot of interest from other teams, they haven’t left Bournemouth because they believe in the club’s projects and ambitions.

All things considered, this season has still been a revelation for Bournemouth as they are steadily showing signs of enjoying their best season in top flight. Outside losses to Chelsea and Burnley, the Cherries have been impressive.

They’ve won away at West Ham and Leicester City and drawn against Everton. However, their biggest result so far is their big 4-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Against the Cherries, Javi Garcia’s ment were left shell-shocked while Howe’s men were jubilant. Bournemouth were oozing with confidence and showed the side had proper ambition.

FULL-TIME Watford 0-4 AFC Bournemouth Goals from Joshua King (2), Callum Wilson and David Brooks lead the Cherries to a convincing win against Watford#WATBOU pic.twitter.com/ou2FCDLO1a — Premier League (@premierleague) October 6, 2018



Only eight teams have conceded less than they have this season and their 16 goals so far is good for second best only behind defending champions Manchester City. Credit goes to their impressive striking partnership of King and Wilson.

Their offence has gotten the better of people like Harry Maguire, Christian Kabasele and Patrick Van Aanholt and Bournemouth fans are surely hoping that they can continue their impressive form.

4 – Bournemouth’s 4-0 win at Watford is their biggest ever away top-flight victory. Comprehensive. #WATBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2018



It’s relatively early as there are still 30 Premier League matches left for them to play and nobody really knows what is going to happen. However, if their early form is anything to go by, Bournemouth are going to have one great season.

Is Europe calling? Nothing is impossible and as seen with Burnley before, it is something that Howe is hoping to replicate for the team and its supporters.