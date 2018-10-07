Mourinho: I’m victim of a ‘manhunt’

Jose Mourinho insisted he can cope with what he called a “manhunt” against him after watching his side earn a potentially crucial 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle.

Mourinho has come under pressure in recent weeks following a run of poor results and things did not look good as Newcastle raced into a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes at Old Trafford.

However, after a superb second-half fightback saw United grab a 90th-minute winner through Alexis Sanchez, Mourinho was at his abrasive best during the post-match interview.

“I am 55 years old. It is the first time I see manhunting. I can cope with it. I can live with it. Some of the boys, in spite of them not being the man that is hunted, they are not coping well with it,” sad the Portuguese.

“The way we started the game they were panicking. Every ball into the box, even in some moments I thought we could score in our own goal. Marcus Rashford was sad on the pitch, Scott McTominay was scared on the pitch. Even older players commit mistakes that are not normal.

“At half-time, we had a good conversation. We didn’t promise that we would win the match. We promised we would give absolutely everything without any fear, without any pressure, just the pressure of giving everything and of course they gave everything.

“We fought so much. They deserve even if game ends 2-2. The feeling would be a positive feeling because nobody can promise to win matches.

“It is not easy for them [the players]. For me it is not easy too but I think life is made of experiences. Some are new and some are deja vu.

“This is new, it makes me not just a better manager but even a better person. I understand things in the human nature nowadays and in the industry where I work, I used to love it, I still love it is but it is different.

“There is too much wickedness in something that should be beautiful. I cope with it with some sadness. I am a mature, I am a big boy and I will deal with it.

“As a friend of mine was saying to me this morning, if tomorrow it rains in London it is my fault. If there are some difficulties with the agreements of Brexit, it is my fault.

“I have to be ready for all of this. I think a lot of wickedness and clear manhunting, in football is

too much. It is my life. It is the life I love and since I was kid I work for this.”

Asked whether anything would stop the “manhunt”, Mourinho replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

“I think there is too much talk. You put in doubt the honesty and professionalism of the players,” he added.

“One thing is you can’t do better and another thing is you don’t want to do better. And another thing is you can’t do better but you don’t cope well with the feelings surrounding your environment. I think the players showed they wanted to win the match.”

The result left United in eighth place, six points leaders Manchester City, who play Liverpool on Sunday.