Sanchez to the rescue as United seal last-gasp comeback win

Manchester United left it late as they managed to turn around a 2-0 deficit to seal a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, with Alexis Sanchez scoring the last-minute winner.

Match Summary

Newcastle got off to a great start as Kenedy blasted Newcastle ahead before Yoshinori Muto did brilliantly to swivel within the Manchester box before firing home to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

Juan Mata pulled a goal back with a good free-kick shortly before Anthony Martial equalized and finally Alexis Sanchez got on the end of Ashley Young’s cross to head home to complete a terrific comeback.

Full Report

Newcastle got off to the best possible start as Kenedy displayed his pace and prowess to hold off Young after bursting through in the middle of the park before sending home a well-placed shot to beat David de Gea and take the lead in the eighth minute.

The night only got better for the visitors after Muto made the most of a Jonjo Shelvey ball as the Japan striker did well to turn within the box before letting loose a good strike that beat de Gea with ease.

The start prompted an early change from Jose Mourinho as Mata replaced Eric Bailly after just 19 minutes.

Newcastle did not take the foot off the brake as de Gea was called into action to keep out an effort from Ayoze Perez in the 21st minute.

Marcus Rashford then should have reduced the deficit with a great chance. Romelu Lukaku whipped in a great ball towards Rashford who, from six-yards out, blazed his shot wide.

In the 34th minute, a poor clearance from Chris Smalling eventually allowed Muto to release a fierce shot towards De Gea at the near post who managed to keep it out.

Shortly before half time, Newcastle had a penalty turned down after a hand ball appeal against Young was not deemed to be worth a spot-kick from Anthony Taylor as thee hosts went into the break 2-0 down.

United started the second half positively and their efforts finally paid off in the 70th minute when Mata pulled one back. A free-kick in a good area allowed the Spaniard the chance to curl an inch perfect effort into the right-hand corner.

Five minutes later, Smalling had an effort saved by Martin Dubravka from six-yards out, but there was never enough room at the near post.

United then grabbed an equalizer through Martial as he played a delightful one-two with Paul Pogba whose backheel set up Martial perfectly to slot his effort past Dubravka at the near post. The goal prompted a rare celebration for Mourinho, who was fighting for his survival on the touchline.

Both sides then had a few chances before Alexis Sanchez headed home for the home side to seal the stunning comeback win.

Some patient build up saw Pogba release Young down the right-hand flank who then crossed towards the back post and Sanchez was there to head home and give United the vital winner.