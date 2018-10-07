Winless Huddersfield frustrate Burnley to earn a point

Huddersfield scored a late goal to deny Burnley their third successive win in the Premier League as the two teams played out to a 1-1 stalemate at Turf Moor.

Burney 1-1 Huddersfield

Vokes (20) scores

Schindler (66) nets equalizer

Match Summary

The Clarets came into the match at the back of two successive victories and looked well on the way to their third after Sam Vokes netted the opener early in the first-half.

German centre-back Christopher Schindler scored a later equalizer to salvage a draw for Huddersfield’s side that is still winless after eight games.

Full report

Burnley were fortunate to take an early lead having spent most of the afternoon on the back foot with Huddersfield the better side as the Terries looked to get their first win of the 2018/19 season.

The home side made just one change to the team that clinched a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in their last weekend’s match.

Ashley Barnes replaced Matej Vydra while Steven Defour was not available for the game due to personal issues.

Vokes showed his hunger in front of goal as early as the fifth minute with his headed effort being saved by Jonas Lossl.

However, Lossl could not deny him again 15 minute later as the big forward met a ball from Johan Berg Gudmundsson to put his side ahead.

His two headed efforts proved to be the best chances in a first half dominated by the Terries.

Following an early lead, the Clarets found themselves having to do the defending for the better part of the game.

Huddersfield continued where the left off in the second-half though they created very few clear goal scoring chances.

Joe Hart was called into action to deny Aaron Mooy from getting the equalizer for the home side in the 60th minute.

The visitors applied more pressure on Burnley and were rewarded with the equalizing goal six minutes later.

The Clarets had looked to have cleared a long throw in by Phillip Billing, but Chris Lowe was able to get the ball back in the box and it fell in the path of Schindler, who showed composure to in getting the equalizer for his team.

The German defender nearly got himself in trouble after unintentionally elbowing Vokes, who ended up with blood all over his face and needed over five minutes of medical treatment.

The visitors continued to enjoy majority of ball position, but neither of the two sides was able to get a goal despite the eight minutes that was added after the 90th minute as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.