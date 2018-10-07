Bournemouth hand the Hornets a hammering at home

The 10 men of Watford were put to the sword by Bournemouth on Saturday as the Cherries plundered four goals at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Watford 0 Bournemouth 4

Brooks (14′) nets first

Kabasele (32′) sees red

King (33′, 45′) hits brace

Wilson (47′) adds fourth in second half

Match summary

The home side were blown away in the first stanza as Bournemouth raced into a 3-0 lead, which included a brace from Joshua King. Christian Kabasele’s sending off did little to help the hosts.

Wilson got a fourth after the break and it remained that way in the game.

Full report

The hosts exploded out of the blocks quickly and poured forwards in search of an opening goal. Bournemouth were camped in their own penalty area and blocked a number of shots on target.

In the 12th minute Will Hughes then saw his good strike well saved by Asmir Begovic in goal. With that said, the Cherries took the lead largely against the run of play in the 14th minute.

Joshua King was sent clear down the left and the striker pulled it back towards Callum Wilson. The 26-year-old forward then struck an effort on target which was saved fantastically by Ben Foster.

However, midfielder David Brooks was on hand to tap home for his second goal in two appearances. The Hornets were nearly level not long afterwards as Jose Holebas’ corner picked out a completely unmarked Craig Cathcart, who headed over. It was a glaring miss by the central defender.

It went from bad to worse for the home side just after the half an hour mark as Christian Kabasele was sent off for a second yellow card after hauling down King in the box.

The same player brushed himself off to fire home low into the bottom corner. Soon after he nearly grabbed a brace but his scuffed attempt rolled just wide of the mark.

Just before the break it was 3-0 to Eddie Howe’s men as the impressive Brooks played in Wilson down the left and his cross was headed home by King for his second in the 45th minute.

After the interval the misery continued for the 10-men as it was 4-0 in the 47th minute. Ryan Fraser had the freedom of left-hand side before his cross picked out Wilson, who took a deft touch beyond Foster to tap home.

The hosts then made some substitutions and shut up shop as they seemingly went into damage control mode.

There was very little more action in terms of goal-mouth action as Bournemouth appeared content to see out the game.