Wolves make it four wins out of five at Palace

Matt Doherty’s second-half goal saw Wolves claim a 1-0 victory away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday – their fourth Premier League win in five matches.

Crystal Palace 0 Wolves 1

Doherty on target on 56′

Match summary

Doherty proved the difference in this Premier League clash were Wolves had one shot on target compared to five from Palace.

Full report

It took a quarter of an hour for the first piece of goalmouth action after a scrappy start at Selhurst Park, with Wilfried Zaha firing the ball across the face of the Wolves goal just ahead of Jordan Ayew.

It was Palace in the ascendancy though as they dominated possession and pegged Wolves back, until a 21st minute counter-attack as the away side broke quickly from a Palace free-kick, but Jimenez dragged his shot wide.

Jimenez was then through on goal on 26 minutes and forced a fine save from Wayne Hennessey, with one hand, from close in.

Jeffrey Schlupp should have done better when Patricio spilt a 34th minute free-kick, but he skied his shot, while the Wolves keeper did far better at the end of the first half with a calmly dealt save, from a Milivojevic set-piece that was curling in.

Ruben Neves fired over as Wolves started the second half the stronger of the two sides.

And after a brief moment of danger with Zaha looking to steal away before being closed down well, the away side were ahead.

It was some lovely play from Doherty, as he picked up the ball on the right and cut inside before playing a neat one-two with Jimenez and blasting pasy Hennessey with a low shot at his near post.

Costa failed to add to the lead after being played in by Jimenez before Ayew headed over a corner from close range.

Palace really should have scored on 69 minutes through a sweetly-struck volley from Meyer, but Patricio saved well, before the keeper reacted to keep out Schlupp’s follow-up.

Patricio kept out a curling Andros Townsend shot as Ivan Cavaleiro hit the Wolves crossbar, but try as they might, the home side were unable to find the target, leaving Wolves with an important three points.