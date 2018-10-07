Sigurdsson winner sees Everton triumph at Leicester

A stunning strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson earned Everton a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in a Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City 1 Everton 2

Richarlison gives the visitors a seventh minute lead

Pereira equalises in the 41st minute

Morgan sent off for a second yellow card in the 67th minute

Sigurdsson nets a 77th minute winner

Match Summary

Everton had the better of the opening half an hour, but failed to take chances to extend their lead and paid the price when the Foxes levelled just before the break. The second half was a lively affair with both teams having their chances, but in the end it was the Blues who were more clinical in front of goal when it mattered.

FT | A game won by an incredible Gylfi Sigurdsson goal. 🙌 And the away end lets him know it! 🎶👌 #EFCAwayDay pic.twitter.com/k5729MvV7n — Everton (@Everton) October 6, 2018

Full Report

While Leicester made a disjointed start to the game, Everton were looking up for it and they were in front after just six minutes when a brilliant run down the left by Bernard saw the Brazilian jinking in and out before crossing for his countryman Richarlison at the back post to volley home.

Bernard was putting on a master show for the Toffees and he was heavily involved in a breathtaking move on 19 minutes which ended with Kasper Schmeichel tipping over an effort from Theo Walcott.

Schmeichel had more work to do seven minutes later in keeping out a low drive from Sigurdsson before Leicester defender Harry Maguire appeared to take down Walcott in the box, but no penalty was awarded by Andre Marriner.

Jamie Vardy was to have the first chance on goal for the hosts, 10 minutes before the break, but some good defending by Michael Keane meant the England striker was unable to get in a clean strike as the ball went just past Jordan Pickford’s post.

The equalising goal came in the 41st minute when after a superb counter attack, Ricardo Pereira twisted and turned past a couple of defenders in the box before forcing the ball past Pickford and over the line.

After Vardy was denied just before the interval, Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell nearly put his side ahead for the first time when he narrowly missed with a curling shot on the hour mark.

The home team were to suffer a setback midway through the second stanza when Wes Morgan picked up a second yellow for a fairly innocuous foul and received his marching orders.

Sniffing blood, Everton piled on the pressure on the Foxes’ defence. And after Schmeichel had done well to tip one Sigurdsson effort around the post, the Icelandic international struck a spectacular winner when he turned James Maddison in the middle of the park before burying a 30-yard strike from a central position into the top left hand corner of the net, for what was his 50th Premier League goal.

Marco Silva’s side had a lucky escape in added time when Daniel Amartey flashed a header inches wide as they managed to hang on for the away win.