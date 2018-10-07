Dier the difference as Spurs edge Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a narrow 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Wembley on Saturday despite dominating and playing against 10 men for half an hour.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Cardiff City 0

Dier on target on 8′

Ralls red card on 58′

Match summary

Spurs were all over their newly-promoted opponents but managed just the one goal as Eric Dier reacted quickest to a loose ball early on.

Even after a red card to Joe Ralls, Spurs were unable to really make their dominance count.

Full report

Shaun Morrison denied Spurs a potential opening goal after just six minutes as he slid in to clear a cross from Moussa Sissoko, who had broke well down the right flank and looked to pick out Son Heung-Min.

But it was just two minutes later when Dier fired Spurs ahead as he pounced on a loose ball inside the Cardiff after Trippier’s ball into the box was headed down by Sanchez against the body of Joe Bennett.

Hugo Lloris was forced into a good low save straight from the kick-off as Arter fired in from the edge of the area but Spurs were soon on the attack again through Lucas Moura, who was looking to run through the Cardiff defence when even he got on the ball.

Junior Hoilett was proving to be a good outlet down the left for the away side though, but he was just lacking a final ball to his play.

And just after Etheridge pulled off a fine stop to deny Lucas, Toby Alderweireld pulled off an acrobatic clearance off his own goal line inches ahead of Hoilett, who was racing onto a looped ball from Josh Murphy.

Hoilett should have done better on 27 minutes but failed to get a shot away after racing into the Spurs area, as Etheridge kept out a tame Harry Kane effort.

Lucas was just wide on two more occasions before the half-time break as Spurs continued to dominate the tie – while the second half started with Tottenham very much on the front foot.

Etheridge first kept out a bullet header from Kane as he juped to connect to a Rose cross, before Morrison cleared a Lucas volley off the line.

Kane fired just wide on the turn before the match got harder for Cardiff as Ralls was red-carded for lunging at Lucas as the Brazilian beat him down the right flank.

A 64th minute caused problems for Spurs as Lloris and his post contrived to keep out a header from Morrison as he connected to a Camarasa free-kick.

Etheridge then easily kept out a curling effort from Spurs substitute Erik Lamela ahead of a passage of play that saw Cardiff pegged back even further into their own half.

Move after move kept breaking down for Spurs, with the chances drying up following a number of late changes, but the home team ultimately claimed a narrow but deserving win.