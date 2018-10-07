Why Manchester United shouldn’t sack Jose Mourinho just yet

Manchester United endured their worst start to a league campaign in 29 years and manager Jose Mourinho’s job security – or lack thereof – has become the talk of the town. But the Premier League giants would be wrong to give him the sack.

Jose Mourinho grabbed most of the limelight as his Manchester United side came back from two goals down to overcome a spirited Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford. The Portuguese’s most important match of his United tenure, courtesy the reports that claimed he would be sacked after the match irrespective of the result, saw Alexis Sanchez score the winner in 90th minute.

Reports of his sacking, however, were dismissed by the club as ‘non-sense’ but many believed a defeat to Rafa Benitez’s side would have been the final blow. In the match though, Mourinho’s players turned up the heat in the second half to score three goals after going two down inside 10 minutes, to buy their gaffer some time.

Today’s win means that Jose Mourinho now has the best win% of any @ManUtd Manager. Jose Mourinho 60.3%

Sir Alex Ferguson 60.1%

Ernest Mangnall 54.1% pic.twitter.com/LxorvE38MA — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 6, 2018

The pressure isn’t completely off yet and if the United board does decide to sack him, the already unstable football club could be sent further into disarray. The Manchester-based club has had to bear the brunt of sacking managers in the recent past and they shouldn’t repeat the same mistake with Mourinho.

Four managers, each completely different from the other in every aspect, have been at the helm at Manchester United in the last six years. A club, which hadn’t gone through a managerial transition in 26 years, has seen three such phases in quick succession.

After Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, after he managed United to the Premier League title in his last season with the club, new manager David Moyes was fired within the first 12 months of his six-year contract. Club legend Ryan Giggs was named the interim manager to see off rest of the season, as the club finished seventh on the points table.

Louis van Gaal, who was next to manage United post a successful World Cup with the Netherlands, was sacked unceremoniously as well, soon after winning the FA Cup in his second season with the club.

Mourinho was then entrusted with the job to pull United back to the beach. The Portuguese won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season with the club and in the next, helped them finish second only to a relentless Manchester City in the league.

The board was content with Mourinho’s output as a manager and midway through the 2017/18 season, handed him an extension on his contract which would, if respected, see him stay at United until 2020 with an option for a further year.

Pogba vs Mourinho 👀 Winter is coming ❄ pic.twitter.com/ejhOrCQp5A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2018



Seven months on, however, the very same board ignored Mourinho’s plea of signing a centre-back. The Portuguese made his feelings public, and everything has been downhill since.

“I’m not confident and the market closes today so it is time, at least for me, to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed, so I will have to focus on the players I have,” he said prior to the deadline day.

Mourinho’s public criticism of his players, team’s shoddy performances on the field and his feud with star midfielder Paul Pogba have only added to his misery. So much so, that his job is believed to be on the line just eight matches into the league.

What should be the board’s call?

Another sacking could further impact the club’s future adversely as it has in the past.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the board should take lessons from past sackings and how they further disoriented the club, stunting its progress. Every forced managerial change has dragged the team back and another one could be a massive blunder.

“I said that last time, where do they go? Change now and you’ll be in the same position in a year or two years quite possibly,” asserted Giggs on United manager’s reported sacking.

“I believe he should keep his job.”

Mourinho, on the other hand, has been one of the best managers of the 21st century and has excelled at clubs where he’s been allowed to build teams pursuant to his needs. Reassuring him of his position and sanctioning the signing of a centre-back in the January window would be a good start by the board in trying to back Mourinho and get positive results out of him.

Manchester United are 8th on the PL table and in complete disarray at this moment. But they are only eight matches into the league and not at ‘a point of no return’. The comeback against Newcastle has even assured that the players still play for their manager, contrary to the reports that Mourinho had lost the dressing room.

“It’s the mentality, the desire and the commitment…in the second half, the players gave absolutely everything” – Jose Mourinho#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/7QbpzDmJZT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 6, 2018

All they need is some stability, which they haven’t had since Ferguson’s retirement, courtesy of the impatience and lack of belief in the managers they have employed. It is time they back the man they have at the helm. After all, sacking him has only made matter worse for them in the recent past.