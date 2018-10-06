Sarri: More aggression would improve Hazard

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has claimed that in order to take his game to the next level, Eden Hazard could add more aggression to it.

The Belgian has started the new Premier League season superbly, scoring six goals in seven appearances — just five of which have been starts.

Hazard was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the off-season, a prospect which he hinted was appealing to him, but he has done well to put that aside while playing for Chelsea.

“It is easy to stimulate Hazard – as long as you let him have fun,” Sarri told Sky Sports.

“He’s very easy, it didn’t need strategies from me. He doesn’t get influenced by the media and what happens around him. As long as he’s having fun and he plays. And he loves playing football.

“But you need important objectives for important players. And he can improve if he becomes a little bit more aggressive and gives the best of himself.”

The 27-year-old will have the chance to continue his fine run of form when Chelsea visit Southampton on Sunday.