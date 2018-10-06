Manchester United: Mourinho sack report ‘nonsense’

A Manchester United spokesperson has strongly denied a report that Jose Mourinho is set to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle United.

Senior club sources have allegedly told the Daily Mirror that Mourinho’s job is beyond saving, but the Red Devils have refuted this.

A spokesperson for the club told Omnisport: “It’s all nonsense.”

Former United star Gary Neville launched a scathing attack on the club’s board after the reports first surfaced, saying: “If this is true – and we don’t know if it is – and Jose Mourinho is going to walk out at Old Trafford on Saturday almost as a dead man walking, those fans will absolutely turn towards that boardroom. It’s unacceptable.

“I have to say Jose Mourinho will get the biggest support he’s ever had in his life in that ground – and I will be there to give it to him.”

Mourinho led United to the Europa League and League Cup titles in his first season in charge, 2016/17, and to second place in the Premier League in his second.

However, his third campaign with the Red Devils has gotten off to a disastrous start, with United languishing in 10th place and the Portuguese manager having reportedly fallen out with key members of his squad.

Chief among them is Paul Pogba, with video evidence of a frosty training ground exchange between the midfielder and his manager having gone public.

The Red Devils will host Rafa Benitez’s Magpies at Old Trafford on Saturday.