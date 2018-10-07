Not short of options: Analysing the Chelsea midfield under Sarri

After suffering a terrible season under Antonio Conte, Chelsea find themselves rejuvenated under his compatriot, Maurizio Sarri. The banker-turned-coach has built a reputation playing attacking football, the best of which was seen in his Napoli side.

From Naples to London

Sarri was brought on board by Chelsea after a summer of uncertainty, during which the Blues had struggled to keep hold of some star players. However, the Italian has since transformed the club in his image and has even gone ten games without a defeat across all competitions.

The key area for any ‘Sarriball’ side is the midfield. The Italian likes to deploy three players in the centre of the park, one of which is the Regista, or a deep-lying playmaker. The other two support the Regista, playing on either side. The player on the left is usually an aggressive ball-winner, while a lot more creativity comes from the one on the right.

During his time with Napoli, Sarri deployed a three-man midfield of Hamsik-Jorginho-Allan, with Jorginho playing the deep-lying role to great effect.

Sarri brought his ideology with him to Chelsea. He also brought his midfield general. And so, with the double signing of Sarri and Jorginho on the same day, the Londoners bid farewell to Antonio Conte’s defensive style.

The big question on Maurizio Sarri’s arrival was who would accompany Jorginho in a midfield three? Midfield was a troublesome area for Chelsea under Antonio Conte during his second season. However, some shrewd transfer business combined with the already existing talent helped Chelsea build one of the strongest midfields of the league.

The Options

Chelsea currently have eight midfielders on their books. Two of them – Ethan Ampadu and Danny Drinkwater- are not expected to feature a lot. While Ampadu has been deployed in midfield by both Ryan Giggs (Wales National team) and Antonio Conte, Sarri is expected to play the youngster in defence.

Ampadu has a bright future ahead of him. Drinkwater’s, on the other hand, is looking extremely bleak. The former-Leicester man has fallen out of favour with Sarri and was even dropped out of the Europa League squad. The other six midfielders who will feature heavily this season for Chelsea are- Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Fabregas, and Loftus-Cheek; each of whom offers something entirely unique.

From the moment Jorginho held up the blue shirt, it was clear that Sarri’s Chelsea would be built around him. The Brazilian-born Italian midfielder ran things for his coach in Naples, as he is doing now in London.

Starting in the Regista role, Jorginho has been one of the most important players for Chelsea so far this season. The Italian international has completed a staggering seven hundred and sixty-two passes (762) for the Blues, averaging a hundred (100) passes per game. Moreover, the former Napoli man also has a 90% passing accuracy, while playing almost every pass to a player in an advanced position.

Find someone who loves you as much as Jorginho loves passing pic.twitter.com/TjEOBT6poC — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2018

Jorginho’s arrival meant Kante was pushed further forward in midfield, with the Frenchman now occupying the left midfield role. The French midfielder hasn’t been able to fully adjust to his role yet, but there were some signs of promise in the match against Liverpool.

Statistically, Kante has gone backwards in his new role, with both his average interceptions and tackles per game dropping down. However, these are still early days for him as he tries to adjust in his new role under Sarri.

Kovacic has been the Italian manager’s preferred choice for the third midfield spot.

The Croatian midfielder arrived in the summer as part of the package that took Thibaut Courtois to Madrid and has settled in nicely. His dribbling, along with his passing, has proven to be his biggest asset. Moreover, Kovacic fits in well on the right-hand side behind Eden Hazard. Their budding partnership was on display when the Kovacic assisted Hazard’s goal during their match against Liverpool.

The World Cup Silver medalist has gone fairly unnoticed up until now. Nevertheless, Kovacic has averaged fifty-six (56) passes per game, while also averaging almost two (2) shots per game. If there is one thing missing from that Chelsea midfield, its goals. But Kovacic could soon find himself amongst them.

The World Cup Silver medalist has gone fairly unnoticed up until now. Nevertheless, Kovacic has averaged fifty-six (56) passes per game, while also averaging almost two (2) shots per game. If there is one thing missing from that Chelsea midfield, its goals. But Kovacic could soon find himself amongst them.

Following the trio is Ross Barkley, who has been Sarri’s preferred choice coming off the bench. The Englishman has had his career rejuvenated under Sarri and even earned a National team call-up recently.

Barkley has featured into the right-hand midfield slot for Chelsea so far, as a substitute for Kovacic. The former-Everton man may not have the same dribbling skills as the Croat but he does make up for it in the shooting department. The midfielder was involved in sixteen goals and assists (8G, 8A) during his most productive year for Everton (2015-16). Chelsea will look to bank on those stats deep into the season.

The final two midfielders- Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Loftus-Cheek– have only been used sporadically by Sarri, owing to their injury troubles. While Fabregas has been used in Cup competitions as an alternate for Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek has been deputising for Kante.

By the looks of it, Chelsea have massively improved on their midfield from the previous year, which included the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko. However, there is still a lingering factor which could hurt the Blues in the long term- Time. The futures of Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, and Kovacic are still up in the air and effectively none of them might be a Chelsea player by the time the 2019/20 season commences.

There are some talented midfielders waiting in the shadows, however, such as Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour. Nonetheless, as it stands, the Blues can be content with one of the best midfields in the Premier League.