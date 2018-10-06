Brighton edge West Ham at the AMEX

Brighton & Hove Albion returned to winning ways as they edged West Ham United 1-0 in Friday’s Premier League clash at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton 1 West Ham United 0

Arnautovic goes close

Murray (25′) nets opener

Obiang fires over

Balbuena strikes wide

Match summary

The away side had chances though Brighton hit the front through in-form striker Glenn Murray. The away outfit came close and had opportunities but it was not to be as it ended 1-0 to the hosts.

Match report

It was the away outfit who came out the stronger in the opening exchanges as Marko Arnautovic turned past Lewis Dunk, before sending in a cross which Mathew Ryan had to turn over his own bar.

United continued to press forwards and came close again in the 14th minute. The lively Arnautovic was found by Felipe Anderson, who volleyed it towards goal before Glenn Murray cleared the danger.

The hosts came back into the contest and took the lead in the 25th minute through Murray. Beram Kayal dispossessed Andriy Yarmolenko, before racing clear down the left and picking out the prolific veteran forward.

The 35-year-old showed customary composure to fire home from close range beyond the goalkeeper. It was his sixth EPL goal in seven matches against the Hammers.

United came close to a leveler in the 32nd minute. Anderson picked out the over-lapping Pablo Zabaleta on the wing, and the former Manchester City full-back sent in a cross towards Arnautovic.

He was out fought by Bruno, before the ball fell to Pedro Obiang, though his strike went over the bar from just inside the penalty area.

After the break, Fabian Balbuena had a good chance to make it 1-1 but he fluffed his lines. Anderson’s corner found the defender but he headed a yard wide of target.

At the death Arnautovic came close to leveling matters but missed the target from Lucas Perez’s excellent pull-back.

There were no more further alarms as it ended 1-0 to the home side on the night.