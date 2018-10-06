Big guns set to collide: Liverpool v Manchester City

The two early Premier League pacesetters will go head-to-head when Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in a potentially decisive clash.

Premier League

7 October 2018

Game week 8

Kick-off: 16:30 local time/23:30 HKT

Venue: Anfield

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistant referees: S. Child, L. Betts

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 180 89 46 45

Manchester City 180 45 46 89

Previous encounter

Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool (10/04/2018) UEFA Champions League

Manchester City goalscorer: L. Sane (57′)

Liverpool goalscorers: M. Salah (63′), S. Mane (90+4′ P)

Players to watch

Sergio Aguero is in fine form up front for Manchester City with five goals from seven league games, but has yet to score an away goal at Anfield. The Argentine striker will be eager to put that surprising statistic to bed come Sunday.

Meanwhile, with star man Mohamed Salah struggling somewhat for goals, it will be interesting to see whether or not Jurgen Klopp hands a start to the in-form Daniel Sturridge. The versatile striker netted in back-to-back fixtures against one former club of his, Chelsea, and will be eager to do the same against another.

Team form and manager quotes

Liverpool started the league season off with six wins on the trot, but their fine run of form has been halted by a League Cup defeat and Premier League draw to Chelsea and a Champions League loss to Napoli.

Defending Premier League champions City have leapfrogged Liverpool on top of the table, jumping ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side on goal difference. Both teams have 19 points from seven games.

Ahead of the game, Klopp said he was relaxed about Mohamed Salah, explaining: “Obviously, expectations changed, that’s normal. He set completely new standards last year [for goalscoring], but for all the rest [of his game] it’s what he did last year.

“Nobody expected 10 goals after five, six or seven games, so it was a nice surprise. Each striker could write a book about these moments when you score without knowing how exactly it works, how you did it, with each ball in a perfect way and stuff like that. It’s so rare when it happens like that; 98 per cent of a striker’s career is the hardest work and only two per cent is the kind of easy going stuff.”

When asked about his side’s clashes with Liverpool last season, City boss Pep Guardiola added: “Every game is completely different. In the first Champions League game we made a good performance except at the end of the first half.

“At home we made very good game as well. It doesn’t matter that we lost. Since Jurgen took over he has a lot of weapons to attack on the counter and in set pieces and they take advantage of mistakes.

“They are so good at making a real attack and the three guys in front connect very well. They are a top side and reached the Champions League final.”

Team news

Midfielder Naby Keita suffered a back injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 midweek defeat to Napoli, but remains on course to face Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, City left-back Benjamin Mendy is in line to recover from a metatarsal injury on time for the crunch clash against the Reds. However, Fabian Delph has been ruled out.