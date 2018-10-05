Preview: Fulham v Arsenal

Standing in the way of three Premier League points for Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday is an Arsenal side enjoying some exceptional form.

Premier League

Date: 6 October 2018

Game week 8

Kick-off: 13H00 (GMT+2), 19H00 HKT

Venue: Craven Cottage

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: A. Holmes, M. McDonough

Fourth official: M. Dean

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Fulham 50 7 10 33

Arsenal 50 33 10 7

"I feel delighted… scoring my first goal for the club is something I've dreamed of since I was a kid."@emilesmithrowe_ out 'ere making dreams come true 😎 pic.twitter.com/hHYpo3f79Y — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 5 October 2018

Previous encounter:

Arsenal 2-0 Fulham 18/01/14 (Premier League)

Arsenal goalscorers: S. Cazorla (57′, 62′)

Players to watch:

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been in superb form for Fulham this season, scoring five goals in seven league games. He hasn’t scored for the past two games, however, leaving fans hoping he will come good in front of goal against Arsenal this weekend.

Three unlikely scorers were on target in the 3-0 victory over Qarabag in Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emile Smith-Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi but the Gunners will be looking to their more recent regular goalgetters Alexandre Lacazette and the hopefully returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get among the goals.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Cottagers come into this game in 17th place on the Premier League standings, with just five points from seven games. They last lost 3-0 to Everton after seeing off Millwall in the League Cup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on an eight-match winning run in all competitions, beating Watford 2-0 ahead of seeing off their Europa League opponents Qarabag.

Ahead of the game, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic said his side have an opportunity for the win, on their home turf. He told his pre-match press conference: “We are playing at our home and we must be braver, stronger, faster and show more ambition to win the game.

“This is our home, we must start to mark our territory and push hard to hurt the opposition team.

“In this competition, you must make yourself strong at home. I’ve been here two-and-a-half years and we always find support from our stands. We always find a positive ambience in Craven Cottage.”

He added: “They (Arsenal) are the most in-form team in the Premier League, the only team who won the last five games in a row.

“It’s a big club, a good team, and we don’t need any extra motivation, but we need to be motivated for our opportunity to play against this kind of team, and to find a better level. We are going to be ready and motivated for the battle.”

Gunners manager Unai Emery said: “Fulham is a very big challenge for us, first because it’s away and second because each match in the Premier League is very, very difficult.

“Fulham bought very good players like Seri, like Anguissa, and they have Mitrovic and Schurrle too. It’s a very good team and I think their coach is a very good coach with experience in England.

“We need to push against them on Sunday and also show our best performance. Our idea is to be focused on Sunday with all of our players.”

🔜 @Arsenal LOCKED & LOADED. ALMOST TIME TO TAKE AIM AT THE GUNNERS. #COYW pic.twitter.com/zVphI8PiBH — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) 5 October 2018

Team news:

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder) and Joe Bryan (hamstring) are out for Fulham but Alfie Mawson could return from a back problem.

Arsenal posted an injury list of Petr Cech, Emile Smith Rowe, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Carl Jenkinson, Ashley Maitland-Niles and Laurent Koscielny.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is overcoming an illness while Aaron Ramsey is awaiting the birth of a child.