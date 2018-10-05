Preview: Manchester United v Newcastle United

Manchester United will be under pressure to pull off a convincing win against Newcastle United when they clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 6 October 2018

Game week 8

Kick-off: 18H30 (GMT+2),) 00H30 Sunday HKT

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: A. Taylor

Assistants: G. Beswick, A. Nunn

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 144 71 38 35

Newcastle United 144 35 38 71

"We expect a difficult match [against Newcastle]," says the boss. "They are a team that is always very organised and their manager is always very well organised on his analysis of his opponents." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 5 October 2018

Previous encounter:

Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United 11/02/18 (Premier League)

Newcastle goalscorers: M. Ritchie (65′)

Players to watch:

United will be hoping their chief creator Paul Pogba can deliver a few telling passes from midfield to give Romelu Lukaku more opportunities to add to his four goals this season. Both players have been underwhelming so far this campaign but have the ability to inspire a turnaround at United.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals so far this season. Benitez’s side have bagged only four goals in seven league outings and will be hoping striker Joselu can find some form in front of goal. The Spaniard has two goals to his name this term.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Red Devils come into the clash on the back of a poor run of results that has piled the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho. In their last four games, United have drawn at home against Wolves, been knocked out of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford by Derby County, lost 3-1 at West Ham, and played out a goalless draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

The defeat at the Irons also meant that United have now made their worst start to a league campaign for 29 years. Mourinho’s charges have lost three and drawn one of their opening seven league games and find themselves down in 10th position in the standings.

Mourinho told a press conference ahead of the Newcastle clash: “They have a very, very, very good coach, a team that is always very well organised against especially the teams of the first part of the table where their manager is very bright on his analysis of the opponent’s qualities and to try to stop them.

“The results they had against the top teams didn’t get them points yet this season, but gave them very, very close results and very difficult matches for the opposition.

“So we expect a difficult match.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be desperate to get something out of the game as they are floundering down in 18th position after failing to find a win in their opening seven games of the campaign.

Rafa Benitez’s side have drawn two and lost five league games thus far. Their last three top-flight outings saw them lose 2-1 against Arsenal, draw 0-0 at Crystal Palace, and lost 2-0 against Leicester City.

Speaking after the defeat against the Foxes, Benitez said: “Last year we were in the bottom five in January and finished 10th so we are clear what can happen. When we saw the fixtures we knew the start of the season could be tough.”

Team news:

United are expected to be missing Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, and Marcos Rojo, who are all doubts.

Newcastle will be missing Salomon Rondon, while DeAndre Yedlin, Frederico Fernandez, and Paul Dummett will face late fitness tests.