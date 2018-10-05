Mourinho: Current league position doesn’t matter

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists it’s too early in the season to be worried about the club’s current position in the Premier League standings.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a league campaign in 29 years. They have lost three and drawn one of their opening seven top-flight fixtures and now find themselves down in 10th position.

However, Mourinho is adamant that their current league position doesn’t really matter because so much can change over the course of a season.

Asked about how important it is for United to beat Newcastle in their next Premier League clash on Saturday, Mourinho told the press: “It’s very important. I know we are in the beginning of October and we look to tables all around Europe and in many of the leagues the tables in September, October don’t reflect what is going to happen in a few months later or even in the end of the season.

“But we are in a position that we can do much better than that and to do that we need points. Points that we lost especially in the last two Premier League matches with one point out of six and we know that to improve that position we need to win these three points.”

Mourinho also refused to concede that the EFL Cup defeat against Derby County counts as a proper defeat, since the game went to a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

He added: “Only one defeat at home all season, only one defeat in the last seven matches, but not victories at home in the past three matches. Three draws, not the feeling of the defeat, but not the happiness of the victory – so yes it is important for us to try to win this match on Saturday.”