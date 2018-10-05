Why are Liverpool so good against Manchester City?

With Manchester City’s trip to Anfield on the horizon, let’s examine how Jurgen Klopp’s side managed to get the better of the Citizens on three occasions out of four last season.

Here are some of the factors why The Reds are proving to be the Premier League defending champions’ kryptonite.

Heavy metal football

Back in 2013, prior to a Champions League group game between Arsenal and Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp gave a wide-ranging interview to ITV which threw up some very interesting insights on his style of football. Describing Wenger’s Arsenal, he said, “It’s like an orchestra. But it’s a silent song. I prefer heavy metal,” immediately striking a chord with millions of football fans and journalists the world over. The name stuck and Klopp has never disappointed since, always staying true to his ‘heavy metal’ brand of football.

He also had something to say about the Barcelona side of the previous four year period, which had been carefully crafted by Guardiola, propelled by his tiki-taka philosophy to the pinnacle of world football.

He said, “If Barcelona’s team of the last four years were the first one that I saw play when I was four years of age…with their serenity, winning 5-0, 6-0…I would have played tennis. Sorry, that is not enough for me. What I love is that there are some things you can do in football to allow each team to win most of the matches. It is not serenity football, it is fighting football – that is what I like. What we call in German – English [football] …rainy day, heavy pitch, everybody is dirty in the face and they go home and can’t play football for the next four weeks.”

We didn’t know then, but Klopp’s words in the present context seem almost of prophetic significance, for they illustrate the almost antithetical contrast in the kind of football on display by the present Liverpool and Manchester City sides.

Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ has undoubtedly been key to unlocking Guardiola’s ‘serenity football’ on each occasion that his Liverpool team have beaten Manchester City.

Quick-fire goals

The most evident facet of Liverpool’s tactical identity in their matches against Manchester City has been the gung-ho nature of their attack, bordering almost on overzealous. The signature high-press, spearheaded by the three forwards gets an inadvertent extra edge in games against City due to their insistence on playing out from the back.

Liverpool’s approach in all three games is best illustrated by their knack of blowing City away by scoring goals in quick succession one after the other, rarely affording even an inch of breathing space to Guardiola’s men.

In their first win, three of Liverpool’s four goals came within 9 minutes of each other, leaving City rattled at Anfield. The second win had them scoring three goals in 19 minutes, again in front of the Kop.

The final blow, which knocked the Manchester side out of the Champions League had Liverpool on the back-foot for much of the game, but saw them march on as they scored 2 goals in 11 minutes to end City’s European hopes.

City’s inconsistent shape

Pep’s teams are known to be amongst the most tactically-flexible in the game, often changing formation several times during a game. However, against Liverpool, his constant tweaking and tinkering failed to yield results, instead seemingly contributing to their downfall on each occasion.

Liverpool remained consistent both in their shape and personnel, maintaining the same 4-3-3 shape in all three matches, while always making like for like replacements whenever someone was rested.

City, on the other hand, had their formation changed in each of the three meetings, starting with a 4-3-3 in the first, with Sergio Aguero in attack, and Gundogan part of the midfield three. This was changed to a 4-2-3-1 in the second game, Gundogan pushed further forward as part of the attack and central defender Laporte played at full-back. Finally, in dire need of a win, Guardiola changed to a 3-4-3 in the last game with Fernandinho at the base of a midfield diamond with 6 players seemingly positioned to press high.

Consequently, while City found rhythm, they lost balance during key phases in all three games, finding themselves short of numbers whenever Liverpool ran at them.

Neutrals cherished while City perished.

Psych-out

As much as Pep Guardiola would like to dismiss claims of Liverpool having a mental edge on his team, it’s hard to believe otherwise.

Having outplayed every side they came up against last term, City came into each match as favourites and ended up on the wrong side each time. It wasn’t the result, but the manner in which City’s failings were so comprehensively exposed by Liverpool on each occasion. It wouldn’t be far from the truth to say that on each occasion, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had drilled themselves firmly into the minds of their rivals.

City’s mental block was most evident in their final encounter, when despite being a goal up at half-time, the normally calm Guardiola decided to make his way onto the pitch and engage with the referee for having ruled a goal offside and not awarding his side a penalty, ultimately resulting in him being sent to the stands in what was their most important game of the season.

The psych-out was, and perhaps is still there for all to see.

Conclusion

Having out-witted their Manchester rivals thrice last season, Liverpool find themselves faced with the unique proposition of going into a game against City as favourites for the first time. Both teams have been relentless since the beginning of the season, sitting even with 19 points at the top of the table. Having strengthened massively in the summer, Liverpool now appear even more of a threat to the champions with the squad depth at their disposal.

For Pep Guardiola on the other hand, the match offers a litmus test of his credentials, having lost 7 times to Jurgen Klopp in his career, more than he has against any other manager. In April, he spoke of his previous teams dropping off after title wins and getting complacent. Giving an insight into their thinking, he said

“What we had done we had done, [but] that helped us to [think], ‘We have done it once we can do it again, and the others won’t have more energy.’ So, when you have to do five metres, you just make three.”

For Manchester City, the remaining two metres is what’s going to make the difference on Saturday, and he knows it.