Arsenal targets that could replace Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has been with Arsenal since 2008 but it seems likely that he is on his way out either on January or the coming summer transfer window after contract negotiations stalled.

Featuring in seven Premier League matches for the London outfit so far this season, many the Welshman has constantly been a fan-favourite for the supporters for his obvious world-class talent and ability to come up with big performances when needed.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has scored twice and has helped the Gunners in their return to form after two losses in their opening league games.

Many believed that Ramsey would play an integral part of Unai Emery’s system, but reports surfaced that contract talks have ended without a resolution after the team pulled their initial offer to lengthen his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s contract talks with Aaron Ramsey have reportedly completely broken down in the past few weeks. As it stands – He will leave on a free this summer! Any takers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fH0wHkP3U8 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 27, 2018

With that development, it is likely that Ramsey is going soon. He is most likely to leave by the January transfer window as Arsenal would want to get something in return for him. If it does not materialise, then he is likely to leave on a free during the summer.

Arsenal definitely have to look for a player that could replace Ramsey if he leaves, and notably one that could fit the mould Emery wants to form within the team. Here are a few options that could cushion the pain if the Welshman exits.

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK – Chelsea

Climbing from the youth ranks of Chelsea, many believe that Ruben Loftus-Cheek definitely has the talent, but he has yet to really make his impression to regularly feature in the Blues’ first team.

In the current Premier League campaign, the Englishman has only made two appearances for a total of 33 minutes on the pitch. Last year, he was on loan to play for Crystal Palace where he scored two goals and assisted in four in 24 league appearances.

Only 22 years old, many feel that Loftus-Cheek can still improve and playing regular football should help in his development. He is a tall player and yet he is very mobile and is quick on the ball. Furthermore, he has shown quality with his vision which comes in handy especially with his size.

Arsenal may need an imposing player like him to control the midfield and they can try to approach him on January if they decide to sell Ramsey. The money they will get from the Welshman can be used as investment for Loftus-Cheek in hopes that his potential would eventually be unlocked at the Emirates.

JEAN MICHAEL SERI – Fulham

During the summer, Fulham had a surprise signing after they spent £25million to sign Jean Michael Seri from OGC Nice. Beating out bids from teams like Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, Seri has certainly been one of Fulham’s best players in the early stages of the Premier League.

In seven league appearances, Seri has scored once and assisted another which show his strengths in the offensive end of the pitch. Outside of this, Seri shows he is a complete midfielder by being precise with his passing – as he averages a little over 66 passes per game and is accurate 89 per cent of the time.

Furthermore, he has been reliable on the defensive end as he has an impressive 2.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per contest which is more than enough given the fact he was brought in to help the team in the attacking third.

At 27 years old, Seri is at the prime of his powers and may arrive at the perfect time for the Gunners to bring in a replacement for Ramsey. If Fulham are willing to sell him at the right price, Emery and the rest of the Arsenal brass can target the Ivorian as he is likely to hit the ground running.

PIOTR ZIELINSKI – Napoli

Another young player who is ready to play for Arsenal in the Premier League is Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski. The Polish international has been getting attention after his impressive performances for his club and even in his stint in the FIFA World Cup.

Zielinski is a versatile player who can be slotted as an attacking midfielder but can also work as a central player to give the Gunners a different dimension when he is on the pitch. He has the pace to leave defenders behind and he is very creative which makes the possibility of him playing alongside current Arsenal stars like Mesut Ozil a possible nightmare for defences.

Only 24 years old, Zielinski still has the time to improve, but as it is, he is already world class. It is very likely that Napoli will ask for a lot of money before they can consider parting ways with their player, but if the Gunners can work out a deal that can send Zielinski to the Emirates it would be a great accomplishment.

ADRIEN RABIOT – Paris Saint-Germain

A Ligue 1 champion and FIFA World Cup winner, it is surprising that Paris Saint-Germain have not gone all out to ensure that Adrien Rabiot remains with the team.

After news came out that the Frenchman did not renew his contract with the French giants, he has been linked with big teams such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The big teams are definitely trying to bring in Rabiot because his talent is undeniable and the fact he may be available on a free during the summer means PSG have their backs against the wall.

Adrien Rabiot has rejected PSG's third and possibly final contract offer, meaning he could be available in January or next summer. The contract he rejected stands at around €7.2m a year + add ons. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 2, 2018

Arsenal’s big advantage is the fact that Emery and Rabiot have history. If Emery can come out with a way to bring Rabiot to the Emirates, it would certainly be a good piece of business for the Gunners.

He is an excellent box-to-box player, just like Ramsey, and is very reliable on either ends of the pitch which helps in freeing space for players like Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to attack the defenders. At 23 years old, he is still getting better and the way he has evolved only shows that the sky is the limit for the French international.