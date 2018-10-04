Valencia apologises for Instagram controversy

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has issued an apology after liking an Instagram post calling for Jose Mourinho’s head on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old right-back featured in the goalless draw with Valencia in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford, where Mourinho’s side put in another lacklustre display.

Valencia insisted after the match that Mourinho still had the backing of the dressing room amid rumours of unrest in the squad, but he courted controversy later on that same evening.

The Ecuador international, who is into his 10th season at United, liked a post from a follower on social media which carried the caption: “I’m not even surprised about the outcome of this game. I always look forward to our games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment now. Something needs to change. It’s time for Mourinho to go.”

Valencia looked to clear his name on Wednesday, stating that he continues to support his under-fire manager.

“Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture,” he wrote on Twitter.

“These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”