Sturridge not complaining about lack of playing time

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says he is not concerned by his lack of Premier League starts under manager Jurgen Klopp, as long as he is helping the team.

The 29-year-old scored a stunning goal against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, to take his tally up to four from seven appearances across all competitions this season.

However, the Englishman is yet to start a Premier League game this campaign and has only played 24 top-flight minutes for the Reds.

“Whatever decisions the manager makes, he’s the boss,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“Whatever team he picks, you just give your best whether you come on for five minutes or start the game. It’s just about giving everything on the pitch whenever you get the minutes.”

Asked about Liverpool’s hunt for silverware, he added: “There’s no point in worrying about what we haven’t won or what we need to.

“We’ve got a great squad, a great manager, the backroom staff are top drawer, the fans are great. What more would players want?

“We want to get over the tipping point where we’re able to win something.

“That’s the goal for us. Once we lift that first trophy, you’d hope that would have a domino effect and we’d be able to win a few more.

“I feel like I’m a winner – I’ve won stuff in the past. But it’s the future now. I want to win something here with Liverpool.”