Guardiola: Mbappe not coming to City

Pep Guardiola says a move for Kylian Mbappe is not a likely scenario for Manchester City.

The France and Paris Saint-Germain star has been shining in Ligue 1 again for his club this season.

PSG, who face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, are top of their domestic league with maximum points but lost to Liverpool in their opening European fixture.

As City prepare to face Hoffenheim, after losing their opener to Lyon, manager Guardiola has dismissed reports in the press of a move for the 19-year-old, involving the sale of Raheem Sterling to help finance a deal.

Speaking at his press conference, the former Barcelona and Bayern boss said: “That is not going to happen. Sometimes I don’t understand where the news comes from.

“Manchester City don’t have, and are not going to spend, the money that maybe Mbappe deserves, or PSG deserves.

“PSG is not going to sell this kind of player to any other club in the world for the next years, I guess. So that is not going to happen.

“Mbappe is not going to come here and we are not going to swap Raheem [Sterling] or another top player that we have.”