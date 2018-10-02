Mourinho not worried about his position

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday that he is not worried about his future despite the club’s poor run of form.

The Red Devils are currently 10th in the Premier League following a draw with Wolves and defeat to West Ham in their last two league matches while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week by Championship side Derby.

Asked whether he was worried about his job should his side’s poor form continue, Mourinho replied: “No. I don’t think so.”

The Portuguese was then quizzed on whether he had met the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the wake of the disappointing result at the London Stadium.

“That is a private matter, I am not asking who you speak to. It is a private matter, I am not going to answer to you,” said Mourinho, who was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia.

Talking about his team’s recent results, Mourinho said some of his players do not look hurt after a defeat.

“I think some care more than others,” he said.

“Every player is different, no player is the same. I see different actions but what you see is not really inside.

“I see upset people, some people that don’t look like they lost a game.

“I see so-so but in the little two sessions of training we had [since Saturday] everything was normal, desire to work and play.

“What I can do to improve things I do, and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work.”