Bournemouth edge Palace at the death

Bournemouth returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a late penalty clinching a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1

Brooks (5′) scores fine early opener

Cook (33′) heads straight at Hennessey

Van Aanholt (55′) equalises with cracker

Stanislas (87′) converts from the spot

Match summary

Eddie Howe’s side got off to a flying start when David Brooks broke the deadlock with a fine finish in the fifth minute, although the Eagles fought back in the second half to restore parity through Patrick van Aanholt.

But the Cherries snatched a dramatic win late on with a penalty from Junior Stanislas taking them up to seventh in the table, two points outside the top four.

FULL-TIME AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace A late Junior Stanislas spot kick sends the Cherries up to 7th after Patrick van Aanholt had cancelled out David Brooks’ early opener#BOUCRY pic.twitter.com/lJ8keenOrV — Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2018

Full report

Bournemouth looked impressive in the first half and made a blistering start on the south coast to open the scoring after just five minutes.

Callum Wilson received a square ball from the left and laid it off for Brooks, who curled a first-time shot in off the underside of the crossbar from 17 yards out.

Crystal Palace looked for a quick response and Luka Milivojevic saw his free-kick from 20 yards out on the left deflected just wide of the near post on eight minutes.

Max Meyer then forced Wayne Hennessey into a save at his near post with a low shot from 19 yards out on the left in the 11th minute after turning on Wilfried Zaha’s pass to create space for himself.

Nathan Ake went close at the other end two minutes later as he glanced a header wide of the right post from Ryan Fraser’s cross on the left.

The Cherries went on to boss proceedings and Steve Cook got a firm header on target from a free-kick on the right in the 33rd minute, but could only pick out Hennessey on the line.

Jordan Ayew had a sniff at goal for the visitors three minutes before half-time, but skied his effort from 19 yards out after collecting the ball on the left and cutting inside.

Roy Hodgson’s troops looked far more dangerous after the restart and threatened just three minutes in when James McArthur fired over in space from 16 yards out after being teed up by Ayew.

They were back in the contest soon afterwards as Van Aanholt lashed a right-footed shot into the roof of the net from 11 yards out on the left after being played in by Zaha, although replays showed the Dutchman had strayed offside.

The equaliser stood and Andros Townsend looked to make further inroads on 66 minutes with low curler from 19 yards out on the left that bounced wide of the far post.

The hosts lifted their game in the closing stages to put pressure on Palace, with Hennessey making two good saves in quick succession.

A mistake from Van Aanholt sent Fraser racing away down the right channel and he squared for Wilson, but Hennessey stuck out a leg to deny the striker from 12 yards out on 83 minutes.

The Wales international was called into action again two minutes later as he parried away Dan Gosling’s header from Wilson’s cross on the right.

However, Hennessey was beaten four minutes from time after a moment of madness by Mamadou Sakho, who caught Jefferson Lerma in the face with an elbow at a free-kick.

Stanislas kept his cool from the penalty spot to go down the middle and clinch a vital three points for the Cherries.