Leno wants to impress in Cech’s absence

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is eager to prove his worth to manager Unai Emery while first-choice shotstopper Petr Cech is sidelined through injury.

Leno was snapped up by the Gunners for £19.2million in the off-season, leaving Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the process, but is yet to start a Premier League game for Emery’s side.

However, Cech picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday which gave Leno his first appearance off the bench. The German replaced Cech on the stroke of half-time and is now determined to make the most of his opportunity.

“It is a big chance for me, yes, but I do not want to say it wrong that I am happy for Petr to be injured,” Leno told the Independent.

“I feel sorry for him but now I have more opportunities to play and I will concentrate on these games.

“Now that he is injured – and we do not know exactly how long for – I have the opportunity to play more games and show the coach my quality.”