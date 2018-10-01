Van Dijk backs Salah to rediscover his form

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk insists he is not concerned by forward Mohamed Salah’s form despite his underwhelming start to the season.

Salah set the Premier League alight last season as he scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games, but he has thus far failed to replicate that blistering form.

The Egypt international has scored three goals and made two assists in seven league games this season, but Van Dijk believes there is much more to come from the 26-year-old, who was kept quiet in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

“We are seven games in and Mo’s working hard. He’s still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well,” Van Dijk told the press.

“I’m not worried at all, and he should not be worried either. We do it all together, we’ll always be there for him and he’ll deliver as well.

“He had a tough game against Chelsea [in a 1-1 draw], but it’s part of football.”