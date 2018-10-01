Silva: Aguero can break Shearer’s record

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has it within him to one day break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

Aguero was on the scoresheet again on Saturday as City beat Brighton 2-0 to take his Premier League goals to 148, which is still a long way behind Shearer’s 260.

However, Silva reckons the 30-year-old Argentine could break the Newcastle United legend’s record if he continues to score as many goals as he has over the years.

Buen juego de todo el equipo para sumar tres importantes puntos. A seguir por este camino y ahora a enfocarnos en el martes//Great game from the whole team to secure three major points. This is the path we must follow. Now, mind's on Tuesday! C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/yyfTk4e4Xw — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 29 September 2018

“I think he can reach it,” said Silva. “He’s got the potential.

“Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us win more titles in Manchester.”

“Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City’s history,” added Silva. “He’s a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

“You have to admire players that score 30 goals and next season they don’t rest, they want to score 30 or 40 again. We have to admire that and be happy to have him and enjoy it.

“If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League.”

Aguero has scored five goals in seven Premier League games this season, after bagging 21 goals in only 25 top-flight fixtures in 2017/18.