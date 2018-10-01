Wasteful Cardiff fall to Burnley in Wales

Cardiff City were made to rue a number of missed opportunities as they lost 2-1 to Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League clash in Wales.

Cardiff City 1 Burnley 2

Hart makes some fine saves

Gudmundsson (51′) gets opener

Murphy (60′) levels

Vokes (70′) nets winner

Match summary

The home side were well on top in the first period but could not take advantage with Joe Hart in goal in fine form.

After the break, the away outfit made them pay with the few chances that came their way as Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored. Josh Murphy leveled before Sam Vokes got the winner.

Burnley come out on top after a lively second half#CARBUR pic.twitter.com/Rls8ThgQVX — Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2018

Match report

The home side dominated the opening 20 minutes and came close to taking the lead against the visitors to the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

In the 14th minute Callum Paterson broke forward but sent a 25-yard strike beyond the post. Four minutes later the hosts were close to taking the advantage on home soil.

Murphy made a driving forward advance beyond Matthew Lowton, and shared a one-two with a teammate, before firing a strike which left Hart with little chance.

However, the player’s effort hit the post much to the relief of the former England number one. The game was devoid of chances as it approached the half-time break.

Neil Warnock’s men were pouring forwards and in the 35th minute were denied by Hart after another more direct move. Paterson flicked on a header for Victor Camarasa, who passed it forwards for Kenneth Zohore.

With that said, the 24-year-old saw his shot towards the bottom corner saved by an alert Hart. The keeper continued to be in the heart of the action as he punched a long Sean Morrison throw away from danger.

Just before the break, Cardiff won a header from a corner which went beyond Hart, though it was cleared off the line by Burnley defenders.

The Clarets were offering little in attack and were able to scramble clear in the closing seconds after more probing work from the side from Wales.

Somehow after the interval the away outfit took the lead after creating nothing in the first stanza. In the 51st minute Gudmundsson got the opener.

51′ GOAL!!!! Burnley are ahead, Gudmundsson heads home Westwood’s cross at the back post. 0-1 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 30, 2018

Ashley Westwood sent in a high cross from the left to the far post as Gudmundsson climbed above Greg Cunningham, before firing a header past Neil Etheridge at his near post.

The advantage did not last long when Camarasa found Bruno Ecuele Manga, and his cross was struck home by Murphy with a first-time finish. The same player nearly found a second but saw his strike tipped wide by the impressive Hart.

Yet, Sean Dyche’s men took the lead again in the 70th minute from more clinical play. Gudmundsson’s cross picked out Vokes who planted a header into the bottom corner.

Burnley hung on in the closing stages and picked up a rather fortuitous three points in Wales.