It’s been seven games into the 2018-19 Premier League season and as expected, both Manchester City and Liverpool have come out firing on all cylinders. Both teams are locked on 19 points but it’s Pep Guardiola’s men who take the top spot with better goal difference. Goals have been scored aplenty already, but we rank the three defences that have withstood those attacks.

1. MANCHESTER CITY

Perhaps due to packing so much firepower in attack, we tend to overlook the defensive solidarity of City. But Pep’s men have once again staked a claim to the league’s best defence honours. Nicolas Otamendi and Co. have conceded just three goals in seven league games and haven’t conceded in their last three games. Without Vincent Kompany, they have still been brilliant.

Many thought that after reverting back to a traditional back four men last season’s three at the back, City might suffer. But that hasn’t been the case at all. City have kept a clean sheet in their only big match so far against Arsenal. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy have been brilliant going up and down the flanks. And in the heart of the defence, Otamendi with a somewhat surprising pairing with Aymeric Laporte has been as composed as it gets.

After a brilliant 2018 World Cup, John Stones surprisingly finds himself out of the lineup. But that’s because how consistent Laporte has been. The young Frenchman also scored City’s equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers. More of the same for the rest of the season? That’s what Pep would be asking for.

2. LIVERPOOL FC

Troy Deeney is definitely a Virgil van Dijk ultra… Absolutely loves him! 😂#LFC pic.twitter.com/jK3DGotf9q — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 25, 2018

Ever since he’s taken over as Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp and his side have become synonymous with goalscoring. Defensively, Klopp’s teams have never been up to the mark. But their record of scoring heavily somewhat made up for it. But both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool weren’t exactly known for their great defences and thus suffered in the long run for that. Taking note, Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy have taken measures. They now hold the record for the most expensive goalkeeper in Allison Becker and the most expensive defender in Virgil van Dijk. And the duo, along with the rest of the defence, have delivered brilliantly.

Liverpool conceded as many as 38 goals in as many games last season. But this season, they have conceded just three times in seven so far and they’re now the joint best defensive side alongside City. In short, they are one of the best defences in Europe and that’s something most Liverpool fans wouldn’t have even dreamt of.

At the heart of it has been Van Dijk. The towering Dutchman has tied the entire defence in one knot and the rest have responded. Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and even Joe Gomez look like an upgraded version of their old self. The two fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been sensational in defence as well as attack. Klopp and the Kopites would be hoping Van Dijk and Co. continue this rich vein of form in the long run which will be brilliant for The Reds.

3. CHELSEA FC

Italian managers have always been known to having brilliant defences regardless of where they go. And that’s exactly been the case with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

The most improved player in the Chelsea side looks to be David Luiz. Almost sent into exile by former boss Antonio Conte, the Brazilian looks like a star reborn under Sarri, having nailed down that centre-back pairing with German Antonio Rudiger. The German also wasn’t a sure shot starter under Conte. But Sarri, knowing the potential of the absolute tank that Rudiger is, has made sure he features more and more.

Under Sarri, Chelsea have conceded five goals in seven games, making them the third among the three best defences in the league. ‘Sarri Ball’ has been completely moulded into Chelsea, with Sarri’s men becoming the side to end Liverpool’s perfect winning start to the season. With this defensive solidarity and Eden Hazard flourishing in the attack, Chelsea fans can dare to dream of winning the Premier League despite City and Liverpool laying strong hands on it.