Ferdinand: United can’t let Mou situation continue

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the club may have to make a decision on the future of Jose Mourinho following a poor start to the season.

United have opened the 2018/19 campaign in terrible form, having lost three games in seven which included a League Cup exit at the hands of Championship outfit Derby County.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham United further compounded matters for the under pressure Portuguese manager. It is the worst start to a season for the Red Devils since 1989/90.

Speaking to BT Sports, Ferdinand said: “There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad.

“The basics are not being done and something has to be said.”

Mourinho defended himself after the defeat to the Hammers, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I can assure Manchester United fans that I give 100% every day, every training [session], every 24 hours of the day, every match – that I can assure.

“And I can assure that I am a brave man with lots of experience and tomorrow morning I will be there and I will fight hard for the match on Tuesday. We go with everything we have for that match”

However, Ferdinand concluded: “You can’t let a situation like this continue throughout the season – wars in the press, leaks, players on one side of the dressing room, Mourinho and his staff on the other. If that continues this will be one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.”