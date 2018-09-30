Klopp retains confidence in Mo Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has total faith in forward Mohamed Salah despite the Egypt star missing several chances in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Salah, who was the English Premier League’s leading scorer in 2017/18, has had a slightly slower start to the current campaign and failed to fire in the draw against the Blues.

The 26-year-old has still managed a credible three league strikes in seven appearances, however, he appeared to be below his best at Stamford Bridge and was taken off for Daniel Sturridge in the 66th minute.

Sturridge went on to become the hero as he fired in a magnificent late leveler in London. Speaking after the match, Klopp told reporters: “It was not Mo’s best game of his career, 100 per cent.

“In a game like this constantly in situations he comes in, that makes you a world-class player. You fail, you miss, whatever, that happens.

“He wants to be decisive, he wants to score in these situations. The first ball he missed it was not the right position. The next one he passed. Why? He could’ve finished again.

“It’s like riding a bike. It’s not like you wake up in the morning and you cannot finish any more or cannot ride a bike any more.

“That’s how it is, you only need to work for these moments when it’s clicking. That’s the period he is in, no problem with that, so all good.”