Sturridge screamer sees Liverpool snatch Chelsea draw

Chelsea halted Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in the Premier League, but squandered the lead to draw 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1

Salah (11′) balloons shot from edge of the area

Hazard (25′) opens scoring with fine finish

Salah (32′) shot cleared off the line by Rudiger

Hazard (63′) denied by smart Alisson save

Sturridge (88′) equalises with stunning strike

Match summary

Eden Hazard’s strike in the first half gave the Blues a precious lead in the capital. The Reds had plenty of chances to get something from the game and it took a splendid effort from second-half substitute Daniel Sturridge to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Up the Reds. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ANlRKFdQe1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 29 September 2018

Full report

A frenetic start saw both teams make inroads into the opposition defence within the opening 10 minutes of the match.

First, Mohamed Salah tested Kepa Arrizabalaga in the home goal, but the Egyptian’s effort was tame and straight at the Spanish keeper.

The hosts would create a chance moments later when Hazard and Olivier Giroud linked up on the edge of the box, but the striker’s return ball was well picked off by Virgil Van Dijk, who cleared the danger.

Salah would threaten again in the 11th minute and should have done better after he brilliantly worked a shooting opportunity from the inside right channel. The forward received a pinged ball into his feet from Trent Alexander-Arnold, tricked his way past Rudiger, but ballooned his left-footed curler way over the bar.

The Blues took the lead in the 25th minute as Hazard started and finished off the move. The Belgian played a clever back-heel to Matteo Kovacic in the centre of the park and received the ball back which sent him through on goal. The little magician took a touch and fired a left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner of the net from an acute angle.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark the visitors were denied an equaliser by a brilliant goalline clearance from Rudiger. Salah went clean through on goal when Roberto Firmino’s ball over the top caught the defence napping, but Salah failed to punish his former team when he took the ball too wide after beating Kepa.

The Merseysiders might have trailed at the break but were certainly the better of the two teams in the first 45 minutes and looked to continue that straight after the break.

The pressure almost paid off in the 57th minute when Sadio Mane tricked his way into the box and despite losing his footing still managed to get a shot away that Kepa turned around the near post.

Six minutes later Hazard was denied a brace by Alisson, who made himself big for a good reflex save.

The Reds continued to pile on the pressure and should have been level in the 69th minute when Andy Robertson split the difference between defence and keeper to set up second-half substitute Xherdan Shaqiri, but he fluffed his lines and sent his effort wide of goal.

Jurgen Klopp’ side then found parity in the 88th minute thanks to an absolutely cracking strike from Sturridge to go level with Manchester City at the league summit.