Vardy strikes as Leicester add to Newcastle’s woes

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire ensured Newcastle remained winless in the Premier League as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

Vardy opens scoring

Maguire adds second

Magpies still without a win

Match summary

Leicester City rarely looked troubled throughout as Newcastle could only manage one shot on target all game. Goals from Vardy (30′) and Maguire (73′) were enough for the Foxes to secure a 2-0 win.

Full report

Ricardo Pereira flashed an early warning shot for Leicester after he was able to break away from his marker far to easily. Thankfully for Newcastle on this occasion Martin Dubravka was equal to it, pulling off a fantastic low save.

Christian Atsu had the home side’s best chance of the first half, nodding an awkward header just wide of the target. In general, the less said about Newcastle’s attacking performance in this match the better.

On top of their lackluster form up front, they were gifting away chances at the back. DeAndre Yedlin was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box in the 30th minute, handing the Foxes a penalty.

Vardy did what Vardy does, blasting a low and unstoppable strike past an admirably diving Dubravka to put Leicester 1-0 up.

The second half was somewhat more subdued, with Newcastle bizarrely sitting back to defending their one-goal deficeit.

As crazy as the strategy seemed, it didn’t even work. As tight as they were during open play, they were still very obviously vulnerable from set pieces and James Maddison delivered an inch-perfect cross for the leaping Maguire to head home his side’s second and secure the win.