Sigurdsson on target as Everton cruise past Fulham

A Gylfi Sigurdsson brace helped Everton to a dominant 3-0 win over Fulham at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Everton 3 Fulham 0

Sigurdsson misses penalty

Then bags a brace

Tosun also on the scoresheet

Match summary

It was an up-and-down day for Sigurdsson, who missed a 52nd minute penalty before getting on the scoresheet twice in the 56th and 89th minutes. Cenk Tosun was the other Evertonian to score, his came in the 66th minute.

Full Summary

The day did not start well for the visitors as Timothy Fosu-Mensah was stretchered off the park in just the sixth minute of the match.

It was also clear from very early on that things would not get much better for them as the home side began raining their eventual 19 shots at the Fulham goal.

Andre Schurrle almost gifted the Toffees the lead with a sloppy pass but was saved by a miraculous diving block by Dennis Odoi, before the German then had the visitors best chance of the whole game but flashed a stinging shot inches wide of the post.

The only thing that kept Fulham in the game in the first half was a magnificent performance by Marcus Bettinelli in the visitors goal.

HT | @richarlison97 and @theowalcott go close, as does Sessegnon for the visitors, but it's all square at the break. Let's kick on in the second half, lads! 💪 🔵 0 – 0 ⚫ #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/Enutsqjum3 — Everton (@Everton) 29 September 2018

It was only a matter of time before the flood gates burst open though and the first leak appeared in the 52nd minute when Odoi felled Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box. Sigurdsson stepped up but his cheeky chip did not come off; bouncing back off the crossbar.

However, he made amends just four minutes later, picking up a weak Odoi clearance and curling a beautiful strike into the top corner to give Everton the lead.

Fourteen minutes later, and the away side was falling apart. Kenny played Theo Walcott into space down the left wing and he lifted a lovely cross into the box for Calvert-Lewin, who lost his man and nodded home a simple finish at the back post.

The home side completed their rout with 89 minutes on the clock, Bernard, fresh off the bench, picked out Sigurdsson with a deft pass and the Icelander took it first time giving Bettinelli little chance to react and put his side into an unassailable 3-0 lead.