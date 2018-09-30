Wolves hunt down toothless Saints

Despite producing more shots than their hosts, Southampton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux Stadium in the Pemier League on Saturday.

Wolves 2 Southampton 0

Tight match throughout

Cavaleiro opens scoring late

Johny adds second

Match summary

After a fairly back-and-forth encounter, the deadlock was eventually broken by Ivan Cavaleiro in the 79th minute, before Jonathan Castro Otto secured the win for Wolves in the 87th minute.

Full report

Even though Danny Ings returned to the starting line-up for Southampton against Wolves, their performance up front can be described as nothing short of woeful after hitting 17 shots, only six of which were on target, without producing a goal.

Wolves weren’t much better on that front, also only finding the target six times from 14 attempts, but at least for the home side two found the back of the net.

Elyounoussi in particular was poor for the visitors, taking speculative slashes from range when there were often far better options ahead of him.

Despite the sheer number of shots from both teams, the action was actually fairly lacklustre. There are only so many 35-yard dingers hit into the rafters that one can see before starting to lose interest.

Thankfully for everyone that watched the match the home side provided some level of payoff way late in the day.

It took almost 80 minutes for the deadlock to be broken and actually came completely against the run of play and was a very special moment for one player in particular.

After defending for a solid two minutes, the hosts broke down the right through Adama Traore. His blocked cross fell to Raul Jimenez, who teed up Cavaleiro seconds after he had come off the bench to make his Premier League debut and he smashed it into the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Wolves.

"Special moment for Ivan Cavaleiro to open the scoring in front of the South Bank!" #WOLSOU 📻🎤 pic.twitter.com/uNZM1ViDSS — Wolves (@Wolves) 29 September 2018

Southampton visibly gave up after the goal and Wolves took full advantage eight minutes later. Matt Doherty brushed off the challenge of a disinterested Armstrong far too easily before playing the ball into the box for Johny, whose first touch looked to be a bit too heavy, but he got to the ball just before Alex McCarthy to fire it home and secure the win.