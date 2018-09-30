Arsenal leave it late to beat stubborn Watford

Arsenal scored two late goals to break stubborn Watford at the Emirates Stadium for their fifth victory in a row in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal 2-0 Watford

Success (74′) goes wide

Cartcart (81′) scores own-goal

Ozil (83′) doubles the lead

Match summary

The match looked headed to finish in a goalless stalemate, but Watford were unlucky to concede two late goals that handed Arsenal all the three points.

A late own-goal by Craig Cathcart in the 81st minute and a Mesut Ozil strike two minutes later gave the Gunners a 2-0 win for their fifth win in a row in the new season.

Full report

The Hornets matched Arsenal pound for pound for the better part of the match and also created a lot of chances to cause an upset at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette made an early shout for a penalty after a challenge from Christian Kabasele in the fifth minute, but was turned down by the referee.

The French forward was in the thick of things again in the 20th minute after combining with Ozil, but failed to find the target with his right foot.

Andre Gray also had a good opportunity in the 30th minute, but hit his shot well wide.

Arsenal suffered an injury blow shortly afterwards with Petr Cech going down with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Bernd Leno.

The German was called into action on sevaral occasions in the second half, but was able to stand tall to keep his side in the game.

Isaac Success wasted a golden opportunity after he found himself one-on-one with Leno and with the goalkeeper making another good save in the 74th minute.

However, against the run of play Arsenal took the lead with Iwobi getting a cross to Lacazette, but the ball hitting Catchcart on the heel and deflecting into the back of his goal for opening strike of the match.

Unai Emery’s side made it 2-0 two minutes later as this time Lacazette was the provider, playing a good ball on the path of Ozil, who made a good finish to hand his side all the three points.