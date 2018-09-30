Kane double sees Spurs downs Terriers

Tottenham Hotspur produced an excellent performance to secure 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Kane on target on 25′

Kane nets from the spot on 34′

Match summary

Huddersfield were a real force early on but were ultimately undone by a composed Spurs performances as Harry Kane bagged a brace. The England skipper opened his account with a firm header on 25 minutes before slotting home a 34th minute penalty.

Full report

Early appeals for a penalty for Huddersfield were waved away when Lucas Moura upended Chris Lowe on the edge of the penalty area as the hosts started the game with a real intensity.

Danny Rose then headed just past the Terriers’ right-hand upright as he connected to a Kieran Trippier delivery following a corner.

Harry Kane had his first sight of goal after breaking down the right-hand side and coming face to face with Jonas Lossl, who stood up well to block the strike.

Heung-Min Son, meanwhile, blazed well over – before a scrappy period of play with Huddersfield quick to close down Spurs in midfield – but it was the away side who took the lead, through that man Kane.

The England striker headed home a pinpoint cross from Trippier from the right after he was teed up by Lucas. The winger had raced into the box and was fouled by Terrence Kongolo but got up to make the pass.

Kongolo injured himself in the challenge and had to be replaced by Florent Hadergjonaj, but it wasn’t a great introduction for the replacement.

Only eight minutes later, the substitute was deemed to have done enough to bring Rose down in the area after a give-an-go with Son, leaving Kane to sweep home from the spot.

It was a cruel blow to the home side who had responded well to going down as Lowe forced Paulo Gazzaniga into a fine save down to his left on the volley after Moussa Dembele fluffed his headed clearance.

Lorent Depoitre thought he had scored when connecting to a cross from the left from Erik Durm but his strike rattled off the woodwork, and Spurs’ two-goal advantage held until the half-time break.

An injury to Jan Vertonghen saw him replaced at half-time, with Victor Wanyama coming on, alongside Harry Winks, with Moussa Dembele also making way.

Spurs were lively after the interval, and only Lossl denied a very quick goal, from another driving run from Lucas. The Brazilian was picked out superbly by Son inside the area, although Lowe had done well enough to put him slightly off balance.

Schindler made a last-gasp challenge to bring down a lively Lucas moments later, with Lossl surely beaten this time, while Gazzaniga got down well to deny former Tottenham man Alex Pritchard, who shot from the edge of the area.

Lossl then made a comfortable stop from Son as he raced down the left-hand side before cutting in on his right foot, while at the other end, Hadergjonaj cut the ball back well for Isaac Mbenza on the edge of the box, but his excellent effort was clawed out by Gazzaniga.

The action continued right until the last whistle where Tottenham claimed a deserved three points.