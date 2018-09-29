Mourinho in deep trouble as United lose to West Ham

Manchester United’s woes continued on Saturday with Jose Mourinho’s side suffering a 3-1 defeat at West Ham – their third loss in seven matches.

West Ham 3-1 Manchester United

Anderson (5) scores

Lukaku (22) hits post

Lindelof (43) own goal makes it 2-0

Fabianski (63) denied Fellaini

Rashford (73) scores

Arnautovic (74) scores

Match Summary

The home side were ahead with virtually their first attack as Felipe Anderson grabbed the lead in the fifth minute and with an own goal by Victor Lindelof giving the home side a comfortable lead going into the half-time break.

United looked like they will get back into the game after Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the 71st minute only for Marko Arnautovic to restore the two goal lead for the Hammers three minutes later.

Full report

The home side started the better of the two teams and it did not come as a surprise as they grabbed the lead as early as the fifth minute of the game. Anderson scored with a back-heel after he connected with a good ball played by Pablo Zabaleta.

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku had the chance to reduce the score-line in the 22nd minute, but his headed effort hit the post.

Things went from bad to worse for United in the 43rd minute as a strike from Andriy Yarmolenko deflected on Lindelof to double the lead for West Ham.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side went into the half-time break with a comfortable 2-0 lead over a dejected-looking United side – much to the displeasure of United fans everywhere

The second-half started pretty much like the first half and with West Ham enjoying better ball possession and creating better goal scoring chances.

Marouane Fellaini came close to getting United back into the game with a headed effort in the 67th minute, but found Lukasz Fabianski up to the task in goal for West Ham.

Mourinho made several changes in the second half, hauling off Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial among others, and the goal finally came for the Red Devils through substitute Marcus Rashford in the 71st minute. Unfortunately United’s joy was short lived as the Hammers restored their two-goal advantage two minutes later.

Rashford found himself unmarked inside the penalty box and was able to get the better of Fabianski from a Luke Shaw’s corner kick, but moments later Arnautovic made it 3-1 from a counter attack by the home side.

The Hammers in the process clinched only their second win from seven matches played so far in the 2018/19 season.