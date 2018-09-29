Son determined to be a success at Spurs

Heung-Min Son says he is determined to help Tottenham Hotspur win trophies after guiding South Korea to gold at the Asian Games.

Son was playing for his future at the 18th edition of the competition, with victory over Japan meaning he is now exempt from the usual mandatory 21 months of military service.

The former Borussia Dortmund man returned to Spurs after a significant time away at the Games and is still settling back into life at the club, who face Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Son revealed his desire to keep winning with Spurs after his international success.

He said: “Some players get out of the army and don’t care anymore. I don’t want to do that, I want to be even hungrier and work even harder. It always pays off.

“I’m very grateful and thankful and felt sorry for my team-mates and the fans [during the Asia Cup]. I could feel they missed me and I missed them as well. But we won the cup, I’m very happy, and I was very proud to come back to show the fans.”

He added: “I wasn’t thinking about military service, the first thing was to go there and win the tournament. Of course, I wondered in the tournament if I was in a good position, but my goal wasn’t to avoid the army. Now, I’m in a good position of course, but I’m still hungry, and work really hard to make sure I don’t disappoint the fans.”

The talented Korean continued: “Now I’m back, of course I want to give a present to the team and the fans after coming back from the Asian Games, get some confidence back and of course, it’s more important we win, but I will try if I play to score some goals to get the feeling back.”