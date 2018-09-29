Klopp: League Cup clash helped us prepare for Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Reds’ 2-1 League Cup defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday has helped them prepare for Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Having gone 1-0 up through Daniel Sturridge in the clash between two largely second-string sides, Liverpool were knocked out of the tournament by goals from Emerson Palmieri and Eden Hazard.

The Reds will, however, have a shot at revenge at Stamford Bridge in a match set to kick off at 16h30 GMT.

“We want to strike back, of course, but you lose once, it can happen,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Striking back is a duty in sport, a big part of what I love. In a season, you always play twice.

“It’s not easy to play a team in August and then say in May ‘let’s strike back’ but in three days, it’s possible. Let’s try.

“It will not be an easy game, both teams know that. But the best preparation for the Saturday game is the Wednesday game, because you can never know more about an opponent than in a match against them.

“Of course there will be a few different players on the pitch, but we try to use our information from Wednesday to do it better.”

Chelsea dropped their first points of the season in a 0-0 draw to West Ham United last weekend, while Liverpool have won all six of their league games so far, making this arguably the first major test of the season for both sides.