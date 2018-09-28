Preview: West Ham v Manchester United

West Ham will look to continue their recent resurgence against a Manchester United side looking to overcome some turmoil this week.

Premier League

Date: 29 September 2018

Game week 7

Kick-off: 12:30 local time/19:30 HKT

Venue: London Stadium

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

West Ham United 118 32 29 57

Manchester United 118 57 29 32

Previous encounter

West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United 10/05/2018 (Premier League)

Players to watch

The injured Marko Arnautovic was scoring when the Hammers were losing at the beginning of the season while Andrij Yarmolenko has also weighed in with some goals of his own in recent weeks that has coincided with an upturn in form. Manuel Pellegrini will, however, need his players working together as a team if they are to build on their improved performances.

Amid unrest between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, the club has struggled in recent weeks. While the Frenchman has weighed in with some timely goals, there have been few standout performers for the club in a season that is threatening to implode unless they resolve their reported in-fighting.

Team form and manager quotes

The Hammers come into this game down in 18th place with four points. After starting the season with three defeats, there was a brief respite in the League Cup, but Pellegrini’s side came crashing back down to earth with a loss at home to Wolves.

Since then, West Ham have beaten Everton 3-1, drawn 0-0 with Chelsea, and hammered Macclesfield 8-0 as they continued their run in the cup competition.

United came from two successive losses early in the season to win three on the trot, including an easy Champions League victory over Young Boys.

Since then though, Mourinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Wolves before being eliminated from the EFL Cup by Derby County on penalties.

Ahead of the game, Pellegrini told his press conference: “Marko (Arnautovic) worked on Wednesday. He worked with the squad, so I think he is 100 per cent fit for tomorrow.”

Chatting about Mourinho, he added: “Everyone changes over the years. I think Jose continues to be a top manager. He’s had a brilliant career.”

And on his side keeping clean-sheets against Chelsea and Macclesfield, Pellegrini explained: “I think we are defensively improving.”

Mourinho has, meanwhile, revealed that his deposed vice-captain Pogba will play against Watford, telling a press conference: “Tomorrow he plays.”

Reflecting on Tuesday’s defeat by Derby, he added: “After the draw, yes I have seen a reaction. Yes, a draw at home is not a good result, same as the draw against Wolves – good but team we have to beat. Five in September, zero defeats. Three wins, two draws, not good enough.

An on his overall relationship with Pogba: “It is the manager and player. Exactly that. Paul said that. He is correct. Good relation between player and manager. The relationship between player and manager is good. Nobody trained better than Paul Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Some trained as well as, nobody better. Tomorrow he plays. No player is bigger than the club. He is a good player.”

Team news

West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Arnautovic alongside Carlos Sanchez but Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Javier Hernandez are all sidelined.

For United, Marcus Rashford is back from a three-match ban but Sergio Romero is suspended. Marcos Rojo remains sidelined with injury.