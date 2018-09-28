Hazard: Silverware more important than my goals

Chelsea star Eden Hazard admits he has enjoyed the recent praise directed at him but insists he is more interested in winning games and collecting silverware.

The Belgium international stunned Anfield on Wednesday as he scored a brilliant winner against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third-round clash to secure a 2-1 victory for the Blues.

The 27-year-old has also scored five goals in Chelsea’s opening six Premier League games this season, drawing praise from teammate Ross Barkley, former Chelsea captain John Terry, and Maurizio Sarri’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.

Asked about the plaudits he received, Hazard told the press: “It is good. I try to do what I can do when I am on the pitch. I am the same player as two years ago, three years ago.

“At the moment, I am just scoring goals, so that is why everyone is talking for me to be in the top three. It is a pleasure to be there. I just want to keep going.”

He added: “My target is to win something every year, I want to win trophies.

“We won the FA Cup last year. We knew the Premier League is going to be hard because (Manchester) City, Liverpool, they have a lot of good players and good teams. So we will give everything.

“It is not important how many goals I score. You know me, I don’t care about that. I just want to enjoy my football and win games.”