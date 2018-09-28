Pochettino: Players must be treated as individuals

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes there isn’t one general method of dealing with all players, as everyone responds differently.

Pochettino was asked to give his opinion on the recent training ground footage that seemed to demonstrate the problematic relationship between Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

The Argentine responded by explaining that there simply isn’t an obvious solution to player relationships and that each case is different.

“You never know, every single situation is different,” he said in a press conference. “There are many ways to sort problems, there is no one solution. No one is going to teach you from a book or you cannot buy the solution.

“It’s like in a game, with every little action you have to react and use your intuition and experience. When something wrong happens in the dynamic of the group, you have to use your experience (to deal with it).

“There is no clear way to behave. It’s like if you have two kids and you say when they misbehave you are going to apply the same (punishment). No, different time, different circumstances and everything is different.

“You are going to react depending on your emotional state. It’s difficult to guess what is going to happen.”