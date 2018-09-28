Emery denies blocking Low from meeting Ozil

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has denied blocking Germany manager Joachim Low from seeing Mesut Ozil this week.

Ozil retired from international duty after this year’s World Cup, citing “racism and disrespect” from German football authorities and supporters alike.

Bild reported that Low and Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff wanted to speak to the Arsenal playmaker at the club’s training ground this week, but were unable to due to Emery’s disapproval.

When asked about the rumours by Sky Sports following the Gunners’ 3-1 EFL Cup win over Brentford, the Spaniard responded: “It’s not true, it’s not true.”

Various reports have supported Emery’s denial, claiming that Low was in Hertfordshire to meet with former Germany international Per Mertesacker, rather than Ozil, and that he briefly spoke to Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi.

Ozil was reportedly not at Arsenal’s training ground when Low visited, although the reason why is unclear. He was rested for Wednesday’s victory.