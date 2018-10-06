Finishing 14th in last year’s Premier League campaign and barely avoiding relegation, Watford may not have had lofty expectations this year. However, Javi Garcia has completely worked his magic with the Hornets this year and are now a team on the rise. We take a look at Watford’s good start to the season.

After a promising 2017-18 season, Watford sacked their Portuguese coach Marco Silva for going behind their backs to negotiate with Everton. It was a huge blow to the club and many considered their Premier League season in doubt. Their resulting appointment of Javi Gracia was not met with much promise, either. However, he did what was asked of him as the Hornets remained in the top-flight for the 2018-19 campaign.

“Coming to England was one of the best decisions I ever took. The players here are great. The fans, the atmosphere are brilliant. We all are already looking forward to the new season”, said a relieved Gracia at the end of last season.

It was a sign of things to come for the club in the 2018-19 season.

Watford started off the season with a routine 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, with their switch to a more traditional 4-4-2 a preferred option by the players. It was evident that they enjoyed how Garcia wanted them to play on the pitch – with two midfielders helping the defence with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue.

On the attacking end, Roberto Pereyra was the focal point as he linked up with strikers Troy Deeney and Andre Gray. Will Hughes provided the threat from the wings and the result ultimately made Watford fans happy. It was also evident that Garcia enjoyed each goal as it lifted everyone’s spirits.

Next up were Burnley and Watford were equally as impressive as they broke down a side known for their stiff defence en route to a victory. Against Crystal Palace, they were obviously the better side again as they secured nine points off three games.

Fans were jubilant at the turnaround the team has completed – with the taste of the threat of relegation staring them in the face last year.

Their fourth match was against Spurs where many thought their winning streak would come to an end. Instead, Watford produced one of the performances of the season.

A 2-1 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s men shook the Premier League. Even some hopeless romantics started calling them Leicester 2.0 which is obviously a long shot this early in the season. But against Spurs, Watford showed just how much an improved side they have become.

What stood out the most was the defensive duo of Christian Kabasele and Craig Cathcart’s brilliance and their dominance at the heart of The Hornets’ defence. They neutralised the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen brilliantly. This win made them only one of the three teams with a perfect winning record, alongside Liverpool and Chelsea after four games into the season.

Watford’s winning streak ended against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. And after a 1-1 draw away at Fulham, Javi Gracia’s men then found themselves fourth on the table; a position any Watford fan would’ve taken before the start of the season.

They would suffer their second defeat of the season to Arsenal in the last game week but as it stands, the Hornets are still sixth on the table with so much football left to play.

The most impressive part of their rise this season is their improvement on the defensive third of the pitch. Last season, they conceded 64 goals in the league. This year, they’ve only allowed eight so far which is only more than six other teams in the Premier League.

Furthermore, they have scored 11 goals in seven games which is better than more than half the teams in England’s top flight at the moment.

The gaffer’s football philosophy seems to have blended with the team’s hunger to succeed, resulting in the Hornets being the surprise package this term.