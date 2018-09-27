Emery: We are improving with every game

Unai Emery said Arsenal’s 3-1 League Cup defeat of Brentford was good for his side’s continued improvement this season.

Danny Welbeck (5′, 37′) netted a brace ahead of a second-half goal from Bees midfielder Alan Judge (58′).

Alexandre Lacazette then wrapped up the scoring deep into injury time at the end of the game.

The Gunners have been a work in progress under Emery, but are on a six-match winning run in all competitions.

It was a relatively comfortable encounter for Arsenal against their Championship opponents, with the manager expressing his delight at the end of the game.

He told his post-match press conference: “Yes, we are happy. I think today is a good match, a good 90 minutes to continue working on our tactical things and our individual things also for taking responsibility for the players, for taking confidence in the players for the 90 minutes.

“And I think the result is also very important for us and today all the things that happened in the 90 minutes is good for continuing to improve and continuing helping the players with the performance to find this victory.”

On Brentford, he added: “We played against them in pre-season and we lost 2-1. We analysed them in the Championship and this is one very good team with very good players, but they are very organised and also offensively they are tactically very good.”

Emery also praised Welbeck for his contribution, adding: “I am very happy individually, also with the player.

“He gave us his quality and also his commitment every day. Danny Welbeck is working with this commitment and when he is playing also with a performance like today, and I think he’s helping the team and we want this.”